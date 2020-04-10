Schwarzenegger’s Son Proves That Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena, 22, followed in his father’s footsteps, both in acting and bodybuilding.

Although he does not carry his father’s surname, Joseph is very close to him, and sometimes they train together. On one occasion, he called him the best training partner in the world.

Young Joseph captivates women on his Instagram by posting shirtless photos like his father once used to do on movie screens. “Perfect time to practice some posing!” he wrote in the caption of the picture in which he recreated famous Schwarzenegger’s pose.

“I feel proud for some reason. Maybe because I admire your pops, and I feel like he’s proud of you. Anyways. Keep it going dude, great stuff”, “Great progress, perfect shot. I think everybody can see you getting better and better from picture to picture”, “FIRE workout shoes”, “What in the Arnold 2.0 is going on?!”, “Vintage genetics right here”, some of the comments read.

Unfortunately for many women, Joseph is in a happy relationship, and last month celebrated with his girlfriend Nicky Add the first anniversary of their relationship. The couple met at the College of Business Management.

Otherwise, Arnold made sure the world remembered him by the scandal with Joseph’s mother, who was the nanny to his children. The actor’s wife, Maria Shriver, 64, after 25 years of marriage, in 2011, as well as the public, learned that he had cheated on her with Mildred Baena.

Interestingly, Joseph was born in October 1997 just days after Christopher, Arnold’s youngest child.