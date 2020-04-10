Celebrities

Knoll Doll Goes for a Swim in Freezing Cold Water During Coronavirus Pandemic

by Tracy Finke
The bombshell Ivana Knoll, dubbed Croatia’s hottest cheerleader, decided to spice up dull days in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic and to go to the beach.

The 27-year-old beauty posted on her Instagram profile a short video in which she is wearing a tiny bikini with the national flag motives while bathing in freezing cold water of Adriatic sea. “These 14 degrees is all I need”, the caption of the video read.

Ivana is currently in self-quarantine, but she often goes on the empty beach to catch some sun and to take provocative pictures. Her perfectly toned body enchants her 143.000 followers, but not everyone agrees with her choices of entertaining.

“Oh wow, enjoy the weather, my friend”, one of the comments read. “Love the bikini checkers bravo”, “Beautiful”, “Amazing”, other social media users wrote.

Some of her followers didn’t approve of her decision to swim in cold water in early spring. “You will catch a cold for a few hundred likes on IG”, one of her followers wrote, and another asked her: “What are you suffering from?”.

The Knoll Doll recently shared a picture from isolation, leaving her fans in awe. “I ate 11 times and took six naps, and it’s still today”, she complained in the caption.

