Ashley Resch Poses in a Playboy Bunny Inspired Out

Instagram model and internet personality Ashley Richards has treated her fans with a very familiar racy outfit in one of her latest Instagram posts.

The gorgeous blonde slipped into the iconic Playboy bunny outfit and dropped to the floor for a very provocative photo, complete with the seductive look straight at the camera.

She wore a black leather bodysuit and matched it with black bunny ears. In addition, she wore over-the-knee heeled boots and white cuffs. The bombshell wore neutral makeup too.

She has over 840,000 followers on Instagram, and this post amassed nearly 18,000 likes, and around 270 comments. After this, two more posts came in the same outfit, one where she is standing up with her booty facing the camera, and one video in which she is posing seductively with her arms on her hips.

The video has over 24,000 views, while the other photo nearly has 17,000 likes. Ashley is widely famous for her curves and skimpy clothes, and her fans and followers have grown to adore her content as of late. The stunner is more and more popular every day, thanks to daring snaps like these.