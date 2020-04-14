Celebrities

Ashley Resch Poses in a Playboy Bunny Inspired Out

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Instagram model and internet personality Ashley Richards has treated her fans with a very familiar racy outfit in one of her latest Instagram posts.

The gorgeous blonde slipped into the iconic Playboy bunny outfit and dropped to the floor for a very provocative photo, complete with the seductive look straight at the camera.

source:instagram.com

She wore a black leather bodysuit and matched it with black bunny ears. In addition, she wore over-the-knee heeled boots and white cuffs. The bombshell wore neutral makeup too.

Read Also: Instagram Model Jojo Babie Sizzles in a Lacy See-Through Dress

source:instagram.com

She has over 840,000 followers on Instagram, and this post amassed nearly 18,000 likes, and around 270 comments. After this, two more posts came in the same outfit, one where she is standing up with her booty facing the camera, and one video in which she is posing seductively with her arms on her hips.

View this post on Instagram

the trilogy 🐰

A post shared by Ashley Resch 🇨🇦 (@ashleyresch) on

 

The video has over 24,000 views, while the other photo nearly has 17,000 likes. Ashley is widely famous for her curves and skimpy clothes, and her fans and followers have grown to adore her content as of late. The stunner is more and more popular every day, thanks to daring snaps like these.

View this post on Instagram

1 or 2? 🦁 / @fashionnova

A post shared by Ashley Resch 🇨🇦 (@ashleyresch) on

Cosplayer Liz Katz Surprises With a No Makeup Nude Photo

Daniella Chavez Shows Off Her Stunning Curves In a Tight...

Ayisha Diaz Shares a Photo In a Deep Cleavage One-Piece...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
20 × 16 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy