Jojo Babie Wants You to Try Her New Instagram Filter

by Tracy Finke
“Your favorite Asian girl” now has her own Instagram filter! Blond bombshell Jojo Babie shared the news with her 9.7 million followers and asked them to take selfies and shared them with her.

The model’s filter consists of words “Your favorite” written in pink letters. With this feature, you can see yourself with highlighter on your nose and cute letters on your cheek.

Jojo Babie asked her fans to try her new filter, and they answered by sharing their stories. Many beauties boasted about it, and Babie shared everything in her stories.

