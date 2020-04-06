Vanessa Sierra Says Isolation Made Her Bottom “Thicc“

Former „Love Island“ star Vanessa Sierra has been in isolation with her boyfriend Luke Erwin during the coronavirus pandemic. They decided to keep their followers animated by posting racy content.

The 25-year-old Vanessa shared a picture that delighted her followers. She posed in a tiny red bikini, sitting on the poolside. „My a** thicc cause I’ve been in ISO for like 2 months“, she wrote in the caption.

Sierra is posting sultry photos almost daily, teasing her fans to her OnlyFans account.