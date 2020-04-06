Celebrities

Vanessa Sierra Says Isolation Made Her Bottom “Thicc“

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

Former „Love Island“ star Vanessa Sierra has been in isolation with her boyfriend Luke Erwin during the coronavirus pandemic. They decided to keep their followers animated by posting racy content.

Image source: Instagram

The 25-year-old Vanessa shared a picture that delighted her followers. She posed in a tiny red bikini, sitting on the poolside. „My a** thicc cause I’ve been in ISO for like 2 months“, she wrote in the caption.

Sierra is posting sultry photos almost daily, teasing her fans to her OnlyFans account.

Read Also: Madison Reed Takes a Swing Wearing a Black Bikini

Jay-Z and Meek Mill Donate 100,000 Surgical Masks to Prisons

Melania And Donald Trump Clash Over COVID-19 Masks!

Donald Trump Passionately Defends His Son-In-Law!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
10 × 26 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy