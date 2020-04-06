Halle Berry Faces Fan Backlash For a Video of Her Son Wearing Heels

Hollywood actress Halle Berry, 53, made many of her fans and followers angry when she shared a video of her son Maceo, 6, wearing boots with heels. The Instagram video caused a lot of controversy and many believe it wrong of people to attack her.

The actress regularly updates her 6 million followers on all things related to her life, which is also what he did when her son got bored in quarantine and ran up the stairs in his mom’s white leather boots.

The video was viewed more than 510,000 times, has almost 50,000 likes, and nearly 3,500 comments, but the comment section is flooded with negativity from fans who for some reason believe this is wrong to allow.

“This is how it starts,” “I don’t let my son play with my heels,” and “Why is the boy wearing heels?” are some of the comments her fans posted.

On the other hand, positive comments included “He is so cute, care for your heels though,” “This brought a smile to my face,” and “He walks in those better than I do”.