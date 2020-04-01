Helen Mirren Shares a Makeup-Free Selfie: “In Return, Donate to Intensive Care”

The legendary Hollywood actress, 74-year-old Helen Mirren has again surprised her followers on social networks after posting a photo from the bed, in which she poses without any makeup on her face and with messy hair.

“In return for this pic of me literally first thing in the morning, please donate to the intensive care. Thanks so much”, the actress wrote. She also left a link to the donation page for The Intensive Care Society.

Fans have accepted the actress’s request without much thought, and so have decided to help and contribute to the fight against coronavirus.

“You’re awesome”, “A true beauty. I adore you”, “Still stunning!”, “Beautiful anyway”, “Consider it done”, “Stay safe”, “It’s a wonderful gesture, it’s nice that you participate in the fight against COVID 19”, some of the comments read.