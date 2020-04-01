How to Clean Your Jewelry and Get back The Sparkle

Jewels, and especially those made of precious metals such as diamond rings, emerald rings, and gold rings, can cost you a fortune! Well, we all know they are worth it as they are durable and can transform any outfit from dull to spectacular. However, they need extra care to keep them stunning for long as you can’t afford to buy them often.

So, how should you care for them? Cleaning your pieces of jewels is one way to maintain them, and that is why we’re here to discuss how to do it the right way.

How to Clean Silver Jewellery

You may be unable to protect your favorite silver necklace from tarnishing, as it usually occurs when the metal is exposed to moisture. However, there are many proven methods that you can use to clean it up and make it look as attractive as new.

Believer it or not, one of the ways to keep your silver jewelry clean is by wearing them often. When you wear them, they will come in contact with the oils on your skin, which will clean and protect them from tarnishing.

However, while wearing them, try to limit exposure to direct sunlight and water, and even chemicals like body sprays and lotions, among others.

Cleaning Steps

There are several ways to clean silver, but the first step before trying any other is to wash your jewelry using water and soap. Ensure that the water is warm and the soap is mild.

You can then proceed to put an aluminum foil to boil, add baking soda, and then dip your stained metal into the solution, and wait for about 5 minutes before removing it.

Rinse it off with cold tap water and wipe it using a soft clean cloth. Your silver metal will look as shiny as new. You can as well use table salt instead of baking soda.

You could also soak them in a mixture of white vinegar(1/2 cup) and baking soda (2 tablespoons), for about three hours. You can then take them out for a rinse and dry.

Another simple way is to mix olive oil (2 teaspoons) and lemon juice (1 cup) in a bowl. The next step is to dip a cloth into the solution, squeeze the excess solution off, and then use the cloth to rub on the silver. This will remove the tarnish and polish it up. You can then rinse and dry it.

Tip: Don’t be tempted to buy commercial cleaners. They can be harsh and end up damaging the outer coat of your jewelry. Some of them are even harmful to your health. The above home-made cleaning solutions are safe and gentle.

If your silver jewelry is in a bad state/ very tarnished or you don’t want to do it yourself, you can take them to a jewelry store and have them cleaned by a professional. As usual, be present during the process.

How to Clean Gold Jewellery

Whether you own a regular gold ring, a gold necklace, or a gold infinity necklace, you want to keep them popping. The good news, cleaning them isn’t as expensive and buying them. You easily clean your gold jewelry at your home by either using warm soapy water or aluminum solution.

Steps

Mix dishwasher soap with warm water and submerge your gold necklace or gold ring into it for about 20 minutes to loosen the debris. Gently brush off your metal with a soft brush or by using your fingers, and then remove them to rinse off with cold water. Use a soft towel to dry, and only put them on when they’re scorched.

For gold with gemstones, avoid submerging them in water to prevent gems from coming out. Instead, use a clean cloth to wipe them using the warm soapy water and also wipe with fresh cold water to rinse.

If you decide to use an ammonia solution, be careful as it can be tough on your metal. Mix ammonia with water at a ratio of 1:6, stir the solution, and then dip your gold in and wait for about a minute before you remove it for rinsing.

Note: Keeping your Jewellery for too long in this solution will make them discolor.

How to Clean Pearls

Pearls bracelets may appear dull due to dust, grease, or makeup that you put on. However, you can clean them weekly to improve their appearance.

Steps

Mix lukewarm water with few drops of soap to make a solution, then dip a clean cloth into the solution and wipe your pearl with it.

Using damp linen, wipe off all the soap on the pearl surfaces and lay them on a clean towel to dry.

Note: Never submerge your pearl necklace in water as it can damage its string

How to Clean Black Diamond

A black diamond is expensive. Therefore, to maintain your’s well, cleaning it is very important. However, unlike their cost, you don’t have to use a dime to keep your black diamond ring clean. You can DIY by using simple home-made methods as explained below:

Soak your black diamond in hot water for 15 minutes to loosen the dirt.

Put a black diamond cleaning solution into a shallow bowl (you can make this solution by mixing water and ammonia, or you can buy it from your jeweler) and submerge your black diamond for an hour.

Clean it with a gentle brush such as toothbrush all around and finally rinse the solution off by running hot water.

For more sparkle, use a clean, soft cloth to polish your diamond.

If you can’t do it yourself, you can still take it to an experienced jeweler to help you clean it. However, make sure it is done as you watch to avoid losing your precious jewels or having them replaced.

Tip: Never use steam or ultrasonic cleaners to clean your black Diamond pieces. Black Diamonds are delicate, and using these methods will damage them.

Get The Sparkle On!

Everyone wants to look sparkling when they put on their jewelry! And, the truth is you won’t ever enjoy the look unless you maintain them well. Well, you can look great when they’re new, but with time, some may discolor or appear dull.

However, if you regularly clean your Jewellery well using the above methods, they will always look as good as new. Now that you know-how, go ahead and get the sparkle on!

For more, check link stav-fine-jewelry.com/en/.