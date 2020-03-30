Lady Gaga’s Father Wants a $50,000 Donation

Joe Germanotta, the father of pop superstar Lady Gaga, asked for charity in the form of a $50,000 donation in order to pay his employees and cover work-related expenses of a restaurant he had to close.

He is the owner of a New York restaurant, meaning he had to close it down indefinitely since the city is one of the places with the highest number of those infected with coronavirus.

Joe started the controversial campaign on Friday. He fired 30 people and allegedly needs money to pay the remaining staff. The fans of his daughter are furious, as is the lager public and the media.

Gaga made more than $39.5 million in 2019 alone, and her net worth is estimated to be more than $300 million. People are calling him out for not turning to her, and instead asking for money from those less fortunate than his own family.