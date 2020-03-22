Rihanna Donates $5 Million to Battle Coronavirus Pandemic

Pop superstar Rihanna, 32, has donated an incredible amount of money for an amazing cause, setting aside and donating $5 million through her famous Clara Lionel Foundation.

Rihanna’s own foundation is supporting the great effort of putting and end to coronavirus and getting our lives back on track. She is the latest of the generous celebrities who have offered a helping hand amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

She will mainly help the affected int he USA, but a part of the sum is also reserved for other parts of the world. The donation will help food banks in communities that are most at risk, and help speed up medical care and tests in Malawi and Haiti.

Nurses and doctors who are on the frontlines in these dire times will feel this donation too in the form of protective equipment and maintenance. Respiratory supply is going to be strengthened too. The Executive Director of CLF, Justine Lucas, said the following:

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic.”

The CLF was founded back in 2012 by Rihanna, and since that time it has been working tirelessly to help during various emergencies all over the globe.