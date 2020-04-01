Instagram unverified – How? Saudi King, MBS, Marwan Galadari, Matthias Mende, Khalid Al Razooqi, Marwan Al Sarkal, Juan Domingo

Are you also wondering about Instagram’s process of verification of some of its users? We are.

To date, there are thousands of unlogical cases of high profile personalities like Kings, Leaders, Celebrities, Elite entrepreneurs and other individuals who are having a strong influence but still are not yet verified on Instagram.

Sometimes you find those accounts which are verified and you can’t find any information about those people anywhere. Instagram MENA shall improve their processes of how they progress in cases like that.

One of the major problems is that those important people always fight against scammers who try to claim and fake their identity until those fake accounts get reported to Instagram.

We identified 7 legit personalities based in the Middle East who are not verified yet. The first two of them surely don’t need any further introduction.

1) King of Saudi Arabia – Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Instagram

2) Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia – Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Instagram

3) Owner of the Worlds largest Indoor Leisure Park – Marwan Ilyas Galadari

Marwan Galadari, Son of Ilyas Galadari from the legendary Galadari Family which is one of the leading business families of the UAE. Marwan is one of the Owner’s of IMG World which is currently the largest Indoor leisure park in the world. On his Instagram, you can watch Marwan nearly weekly with Celebrities and Top Influencer’s visiting his theme park. Marwan enjoys touring them around and providing them with the great Dubai hospitality.

Recently we saw: Swae Lee, Steve Aoki, Mariah Carey, Alecia Keys, Rashed Bel Hasa, Saygin Yalcin, David Luiz, S1, Gianni Infantino, Paul Pogba, ASAP Rocky, KSI, Logan Paul, Lil Bow Wow, 6ix9ine, Roman Atwood, Karim Benzema, Piques, Giggs, Mo Vlogs, Lana Rose, JustSul, the Liverpool Team, ChelseaTeam, Barcelona Team and just uncountable more awesome people. Marwan in his private life enjoys his Super Cars and is also a professional online gamer. Watch Marwan Galadari and try to figure out how he doesn’t qualify for that blue tick.

Swizz beats, alecia keys, Mariah Carey, ASAP rocky, Ksi, Giggs, 6ix9ine, Roman Atwood, Liverpool team, Chelsea team, Barcelona team, players from Real Madrid (Marcelo, Karim Benzema

4) Director of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, Multi-Award Winning – Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi

Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Chief Information Officer at the Dubai Police, Director-General of the Smart Services Department of Dubai Police, and head of the Smart Police Stations. Khalid won over 34 Awards and publicly spoke on dozens of international conferences. His name appears in the google news also unlimited times.

You see Khalid Al Razooqi in many pictures and events presenting the newest technologies to the ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum and to other important Leaders. Besides all this recognition Khalid is a very passionate traveller and PADI certified scuba diver who often shows us incredibly beautiful Instagram Stories from under the seawater. How a high up person like him is still not verified?

5) Award-Winning Entrepreneur and Innovator – Matthias Sheikh Mende

Matthias Mende, the successful German Entrepreneur who is headquartered in Dubai since 2007 is followed by hundreds of verified people who regularly commenting and liking his pictures. He has been verified on Facebook for many years, but not on Instagram.

The Award-Winning Blockchain Influencer and Public Speaker is daily surrounded by industry leaders and billionaires. Most recently Mende became the victim of a big identity theft which led to millions of dollars getting stolen from innocent people. It went all the way into a Swedish crime report on the national tv station called SVT. If important industry leaders like Matthias don’t get verified, then more scams will happen. You can watch the report here:

6) Chairman of Shurooq & Top 100 Arab Leader – HE Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal

His Excellency Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal was voted yearly to the top 100 Arab Leaders in the Middle East by Arabian Business, ITP. He is considered one of the key leaders in Sharjah’s tourism industry growth.

His Excellency got upgraded to the executive chairman at Shurooq under an Emiri decree by the Ruler of Sharjah, HH Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council. Marwan Al Sarkal is a big car enthusiast who owns some of the nicest supercars in the world. If you decide to follow him on Instagram then you will be blessed seeing his positive and informative stories

7) Youtube Superstar with over 2 Million Subscribers – Juan Carlos Domingo

The Spanish Influencer who is based in Dubai boasts with over 2 million Subscribers on Youtube is not verified by Instagram. He has so many fans who are daily amazed about his content especially because of Juan’s luxury lifestyle showing off different supercars on a daily basis on his Instagram. He is also a world traveller and does sometimes crazy stunts. Interesting for the car lovers and the Spanish speaking community.