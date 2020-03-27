CelebritiesCoronavirus

Angelina Jolie Donates $1 million to Children in Need

by Zarko85
by Zarko85

Hollywood actress and one of the most popular celebrities in the world, Angelina Jolie, 44, has donated a considerable sum to help children in need amidst coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from this latest donation to “No Kid Hungry”, she is also actively helping dozens of schools in the world’s poorest regions, including Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya, and Namibia.

Source: Pinterest

In her official statement following this thoughtful act, she had this to say:

“As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”

Jolie is one of UNESCO’s most active charity workers and she is a part of the Global Coalition for Education, which helps with schooling in these social distancing times.

“Goodfellas” Star Ray Liotta Ruined His Face With Botox

Rwandan Man Who Breached Lockdown to Go Fishing Killed by...

Dana White Will Push Forward UFC 249 With Donald Trump’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
14 − 13 =


Avatar

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy