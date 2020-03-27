Angelina Jolie Donates $1 million to Children in Need

Hollywood actress and one of the most popular celebrities in the world, Angelina Jolie, 44, has donated a considerable sum to help children in need amidst coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from this latest donation to “No Kid Hungry”, she is also actively helping dozens of schools in the world’s poorest regions, including Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya, and Namibia.

In her official statement following this thoughtful act, she had this to say:

“As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”

Jolie is one of UNESCO’s most active charity workers and she is a part of the Global Coalition for Education, which helps with schooling in these social distancing times.