6 Celebrity Men Who Cheated Wives With Their Nannies

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s wife found out about his affair after 25 years of marriage, while in the meantime, the action hero welcomed an illegitimate child with their nanny. Ethan Hawke always denied having a relationship with the nanny and later married her.

Here are six celebrities who cheated their wives with their nannies.

Jude Law

Among the most famous cheaters in the world of celebrities is certainly actor Jude Law (47). His fiancée and colleague, Sienna Miller, 38, was surprised by an unpleasant interview in the British Mirror in July 2005.

Then-26-year-old nanny Daisy Wright, who looked after Jude’s daughter Iris and sons Rudy and Rafferty, admitted that she was in a relationship with a famous actor.

“He is a great lover and knows how to satisfy a woman. We couldn’t get enough of each other”, she said publicly. She added that it all started in March of that year when they went to a Robert Plant concert together, and she revealed that Law had taken the first step. Daisy also pointed out that one child found them together in bed.

The actor publicly apologized to Miller for fraud. “Following the reports in today’s papers, I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I’ve hurt Sienna and the people most close to us. I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused. There is no defense for my actions, which I sincerely regret, and I ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time”, Jude wrote in a press release.

Sienna’s spokesman said she had no comment on the entire scandal. She forgave Jude, but they broke up in 2006 and revived their relationship in 2009, which lasted only two years after.

Interestingly, in 2014, Jude recounted that while he was cheating on his fiancée with the nanny, she cheated him with his colleague Daniel Craig, 52.

Mick Jagger

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 76, who is known as a great seducer, managed to sleep with the nanny of his daughter Georgia and son Gabriel in just 48 hours. While married to model and actress Jerry Hall, 63, Mick slept with then-32-year-old Claire Houseman in 1998.

Claire said in an interview with British media that just getting to know Jagger was crazy. His wife hired her, and when she arrived in Brussels in a hotel room, the musician greeted her naked. “To my amazement, Mick Jagger stepped out of the shower stark naked. I didn’t know where to put my eyes. The next thing I knew, he put out his hand and said: ‘Hi, I’m Mick’. To be honest, I didn’t know which hand to shake!”, Houseman joked.

His and wife’s behavior seemed strange to her. Namely, while Claire was shaking hands with Mick, behind them was his wife Jerry with baby Gabriel.

“What got to me was that Jerry was just behind me on the bed with their baby Gabriel. She didn’t say a word. I just said: ‘Hi’ to everybody and asked where my room was. Even though I have looked after the children of many stars, this was the first time I’d had such an introduction”, the nanny said.

Two days later, Claire knelt under the rocker’s charm. She claims she does not regret sleeping with Jagger because he is one of the hottest stars on the planet. The musician’s spokesman denied that Mick had an intimate relationship with Claire. The Rolling Stones frontman got divorced after nine years of marriage in 1999. That was one year after his nanny affair, with Jerry citing Jagger’s infidelity as a reason for divorce.

Ethan Hawke

Celebrity couple Ethan Hawke, 49, and Uma Thurman, 49, seemed to complement each other perfectly, and they were renowned as one of the steadiest couples in Hollywood. They got married in 1998 and got a daughter Maya and son Levon.

But the couple split in the early 2000s, and rumors emerged that Ethan had cheated on Uma with Ryan Shawhughes, their children’s nanny. Neither of them wanted to confirm or deny these claims, but they divorced in 2005.

However, just three years after his divorce, Hawke married Shawhughes, with whom he now has daughters Indiana and Clementine. The actor continued to deny later that the nanny had destroyed his marriage to the Uma.

“There were never any scandalous thoughts or actions back then. In the years that followed, my marriage disintegrated due to many pressures, none of which were remotely connected to Ryan”, he once noted. His ex-wife, Uma, never wanted to specify what led to the breakup of their relationship.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck, 47, and Jennifer Garner, 47, announced they were divorcing in the summer of 2015 after ten years of marriage and surprised the public. Friends of the couple have revealed to the media that Christine Ouzounian, the nanny of their five children, is to blame for the breakup of the marriage.

While Ben and Jennifer were briefly separated and working on their relationship, he had fun with Christine. The actor denied the rumors, but the images of the nanny enjoying a luxury hotel in which she claimed he had checked her in, appeared in the media.

He allegedly paid not only hers but also the expenses of her friends who were staying with her there. Christine said Ben would marry her as soon as his divorce was finalized, but that had been delayed to three years and was only just completed in 2018.

Jennifer has given new opportunities to her now-ex-husband, who has been through several addictions and has been accused of assault after the #MeToo movement was launched in Hollywood, unveiling its biggest predator, producer Harvey Weinstein.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, gained worldwide fame with the role of the Terminator. But the actor, who was also the governor of California, made sure the world remembers him after the nanny scandal.

After 25 years of marriage, his wife, Maria Shriver, 64, in 2011, as well as the public, learned that he had cheated on her with Mildren Baen and sought a divorce.

In addition, Arnold and his nanny, who looked after his and Mary’s four children, also got a son, Joseph. Interestingly, Joseph was born in October 1997 just days after Christopher, the actor’s youngest child.

“After leaving the governor’s office, I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago. I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses, and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused”, he said in 2011.

Gavin Rossdale

Musician Gwen Stefani, 50, who is known as part of the “No Doubt”, married singer Gavin Rossdale in 2002 (54). The couple got three children, and they were looked after by nanny Mindy Mann. Gavin cheated on Gwen with Mindy for three years, and even when she was pregnant with her youngest child, son Apollo.

The singer learned of the affair when one of the other nannies found nude pictures and messages from Rossdale and Mann on a family tablet. Specifically, Gavin’s cellphone was syncing with the tablet, and he didn’t realize it. The question is how long would that have been happening behind Gwen’s back if there had not been such a “miss”.

They divorced in 2016, and after all, Rossdale re-hired a nanny.