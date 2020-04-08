Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Are Expecting Their Fifth Child

Celebrity couple Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, 62 and 36 respectively, are expecting their fifth child together, after suffering a miscarriage late last year.

Back in November of 2019, Hilaria suffered a miscarriage and was very open about what the whole family went through back then. Now, everything is well once again for the family of six, soon to be seven!

So far, the proud parents have Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1. In nine months, the four kids will have another brother or sister. Alec has one more child from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger, 66. They have a daughter, Ireland, who is 24.

Hilaria shared the happy news on her Instagram page, where she posted a video that already has more than 730,000 views and over 12,000 comments. She wrote the following caption:

“Sound up… I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel. Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I want to share this with you. Here we go again.”