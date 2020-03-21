These Celebrities Have Been Infected by the Coronavirus

The coronavirus spares nobody, and considering how easily it spreads and the fact that symptoms do not appear immediately, it is very hard to keep track of when exactly and from whom someone had it transferred.

Celebrities have also had their fair share of infected, and some major stars are currently in quarantine until they get better.

Most notably, Hollywood legend and one of the best actors ever, Tom Hanks, has been affected, alongside his actress and singer wife Rita Wilson.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, as well as the head coach of Arsenal F.C. Mikel Arteta are also infected. In addition, Chilean writer Luis Sepulveda was infected too.

Almost all major sports leagues in the world have been cancelled or put on hiatus following the major outbreak. Most notably, French basketball player and the center of the NBA team Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert, was tested positive.

The whole league stopped following the news. His teammate Donovan Mitchel is also infected.

One Colombia cyclist, Fernando Gaviria, is recovering after falling ill too. He is the second cyclist to be infected, after his Russian colleague Dmitry Strakhov.

Among politicians, except Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Spanish equality minister Irene Montero and deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias are also quarantined.

British MP Nadine Dorries, French Culture Minister Franck Riester, Iranian Vice President Massoumeh Ebtekar, and Iranian deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi are among the infected too.

Furthermore, Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and Brazilian President’s assistant Fabio Wajngarten also tested positive to the COVID-19 virus.