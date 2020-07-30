Home Celebrities A Wannabe Blowup Doll Is Addicted To The Surgery, And She Is Only 24 Years Old
A Wannabe Blowup Doll Is Addicted To The Surgery, And She Is Only 24 Years Old

by Elsa Stringer

A 25-year-old Mary Magdalene from Toronto has devoted her life to becoming a living blowup doll. She has already spent more than $100,000 on her surgeries, including three b**b jobs, a brazilian butt lift, and a custom-designed va***a.

 

While numerous women would like to have smaller l***a, Magdalene wants to be known for having the fattest v***** in the world. This wish has cost her a lot of pain and swelling, and therefore she often needs medical help.

„It’s a lot better than it was [but] I have complications with the fat, so I will need to keep getting va***a injections to even it out. I am worried about one side, because it keeps growing. I think it’s probably from the swelling,“ Magdalene expressed her concerns.

This Toronto-based woman claims that the surgeries helped her grow her self esteem. She also added that her altered appearance caused car accidents, and that she has received many marriage proposals so far.

 

The tatted-up Instagram influencer considers herself an artist. She says that she has been making paintings with her va***a, and she uses surgeries for inspiration. Magdalene is persistent in her intentions to look a certain way, and in case the va***l injections don’t work, she is ready to go on a surgical revision.

