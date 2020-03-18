Coronavirus Memes Are the Latest Internet Trend

covidAs with every other world crisis or event, the Internet community took full advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and has been making hilarious memes for the past month or so.
So far, there have been more than 182,000 infected and over 7,000 dead in 146 countries around the world. Naturally, pop culture and the Internet provide the much needed lightheartedness and humor in the dire times we live in.
During the last week or two, the most common memes revolve around working from home, travelling, being with your wife or husband and the kids all day, and panic shopping.
Stay safe. Wash your hands, with soap for at least 30 seconds. Keep lysol and sanitizer. COVER EVERY COUGH AND SNEEZE! Let’s nip this within the MMC. STAY INSIDE AND LISTEN TO @marilynmanson with @paulwileymm @j_alderete @brandonpertzborn @tim_skold @scottmitchellp @tylerbatesofficial @john5official @gingerfishofficial @fool_of_shit @jeordie @lildan216 @gilsharone #themarilynmansoncult #marilynmanson #lindsayusich #juanalderete #paulwiley #brandonpertzborn #daisyberkowitz #gidgetgein #twiggy #madonnawaynegacy #zimzum #spookymotherfuckers #etc #corona🍺 #virus #coronavirus
Most famous meme formats have been used dozens of times, while new ones pop up every day. The latest ones compare celebrity outfits with hand sanitizer brand labels.
Me washing with Purell these days pic.twitter.com/jBj3TlWcPQ
— nick kroll (@nickkroll) March 11, 2020
In addition, adorable adds that remind people to wash their hands for 20 seconds at least are fan-favorites. People record and take photos of their pets, teaching them and showing them how to do it properly. Celebrities also joined in with Tik Tok and Instagram videos.
Corona virus protection 🦠 #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/RGEIDgHIDQ
— World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) March 4, 2020
One thing is certain: whatever happens, be it World War III, Australia fires, or the deadly coronavirus, we can always count on the people of the web to make us life during hardship.
Me before working from home vs. me after a week of working from home pic.twitter.com/CmTkljdUya
— Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) March 13, 2020
Although having fun is important for many, staying healthy is the most important thing. Remember to keep yourself and everyone around you safe by washing your hands and keeping your distance!
Live footage of me, my wife and my daughter all working from home today (and for the next two weeks) pic.twitter.com/c8NuSQit3Q
— Dan Saltzstein (@dansaltzstein) March 11, 2020