Actor Idris Elba Infected With Coronavirus

One of the most popular Hollywood actors, Idris Elba, 47, shared that he tested positive for coronavirus. The British star took it to Twitter, where he posted a video with the following caption:

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

In the video, he said this:

“Hey, what’s up guys? So look, uh, I got some test results back for coronavirus and it came back positive. Yeah, and it sucks. Listen, I’m doing okay, Sabrina hasn’t been tested and she’s doing okay. I didn’t have any symptoms, I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they tested positive and quarantined myself and got a test immediately.”

He continued:

“Look, this is serious, you know, now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who are not showing symptoms and that can easily spread it. Now’s the real time to be really vigilant about washing your health and keeping your distance, okay?”

He also added that “transparency is probably the best thing for this right now,” and that if someone is feeling ill or thinks they have been exposed, they should do something about it.

Idris Elba is only the latest infected celebrity, following numerous actors, actresses, politicians, artists, and athletes.