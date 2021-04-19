William and Harry Together Again – Is There Still A Rift Between Brothers ?

It’s been a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back from their Royal duties and move to the USA with their son Archie. That was the last time we have seen Prince William and Prince Harry together.

People were highly anticipating the encounter of the brothers, and also will there still be bad blood between Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal family.

When he arrived in the UK, Prince Harry had to be self-isolated from the others due to pandemic regulations. The reports were saying that the Duke of Sussex has spoken to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, but not with his father. It was said that William and Harry had put all things behind for grandfather’s funeral.

All eyes were on them as they walked behind the coffin to the chapel. The two brothers were accompanied by their cousin Peter Philips, who stood between them. When they arrived at the chapel, they split into pairs, with William being next to Peter, and stepped back to walk with David Amstrong Jones, Princess Margaret’s son, which made people think the brothers were still not talking.

Inside the chapel, Prince William set on the opposite side with his wife Kate, while Prince Harry sat alone as his wife Meghan couldn’t attend the service because she is pregnant.

However, upon leaving the chapel, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry were seen chatting and leaving together. The trio was back together which certainly made many people happy. At one point, the Duchess was a few steps behind the brothers, leaving them to continue their talk and rebound.

Many experts think this could bring the family together and that Kate is the peacemaker between the brothers as she had a special bond with Harry when he was in the UK.