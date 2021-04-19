Royal Ladies Looking Dignified at Prince Philip’s Funeral

Even though all the eyes were on the Queen during the funeral ceremony of Prince Phillip, we couldn’t help but notice the dignity and grace of the Royal ladies.

The funeral took place on Saturday, 17 April, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The ceremony was small, due to pandemic protocols, with only 30 people attending the funeral. The male member of the Royal family, together with Princess Anne, walked behind the casket of the late Prince Philip, while the Queen and Royal ladies waited in front of the church.

Upon their arrival at the church’s courtyard, we were able to notice how the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie looked graceful and dignified in their black attire. Even though this was not an occasion where ladies dress to impress, they still managed to look beautiful and elegant.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate was wearing a beautiful Chatarine Walker coat dress for the funeral, and Roland Mouret’s dress with an asymmetrical neckline. What was really in the center of attention is the Japanese Pearl choker necklace, which was lent to her by the Queen. This unique piece of jewelry was made from pearls that were a gift from the Japanese government. The Queen wore it in the 1980’s and it was also worn by Princess Diana in 1982. Kate completed the look with a Philip Treacy hat and black gloves.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice was devastated by the death of her beloved grandpa. We have seen her husband Edo Mapelli comforting her a few times, and her final glimpse of grandfather’s coffin was devastating to watch. She wore a long jacket, a custom piece by Claire Mischevani and a hat with a bow, for the service.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie was seen in public for the first time since she gave birth to her baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who got his middle name after his great-grandfather. She was wearing a long black Gabriela Hearst coat, with a matching ‘Diana’ bag from the same designer.

Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall was a rock for Prince Charles during the service. He rarely expresses his feelings, but now he was overwhelmed with the emotion. Camila not only comforted the Prince of Wales but she also paid a lovely tribute to Prince Philip by wearing a Bugle Horn brooch of The Rifles on her long black dress. This brosh was a gift from her father-in-law when she received his title of Colonel-in-Chief.

Zara Tindall

Zara is Princess Anne’s daughter, and she is not a working member of the Royal family, but is also as important as the other. She has a great relationship with Kate and the two are usually seen together. Zara also gave birth to her third baby boy. He also got his middle name after his great-grandfather, Lucas Philip Tindall. For the service Zara was joined by her husband Mike, and she was dressed in an elegant black round-neck tunic and a lace headpiece.

Countess of Wessex

Sophie was accompanied by her two children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, while her husband, Prince Edward, was walking behind his father’s coffin. She and Lady Louse wore long black dress coats by Suzannah London. The Duchess completed the look with a Sophie Habsburg Lunatic Bicolour Clutch and black headpiece.