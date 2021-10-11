Top 15 Richest WWE Superstars in The World

If you have any interest in professional wrestling, you know one thing – it pays well if you perform well. While not a true sport in the whole sense of the world, you need to be one helluva of an athlete to succeed. This is why not many reached the pinnacle of this sport. But those who are, have become millionaires. Furthermore, being in WWE requires a certain social skill that translates well into becoming a Hollywood star if you like the idea. Now that we have your attention, let us see who are the richest WWE wrestlers of all time.

Dave Bautista

Dave is one of those who transcended the world of wrestling and reached Hollywood heights. He was a true superstar while in WWE and is doing fairly well in the film industry. The Animal was the World Heavyweight Champion and appeared in such movies as Guardians of the Galaxy and Blade Runner 2049. All of this was enough for $16 million in the bank.

Big Show

Big Show, big earning. This man started his career in 1995 and is still going strong. He tried his hand in acting too. While not a star as Bautista, he earned more due to more years in the business. At the moment he is worth $16 million.

The Undertaker

The Dead Man is one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry. Mark William Calaway as is his real name is worth $17 million. He started his career in 1984 and still makes a casual appearance at will.

Shawn Michaels

Shawn is yet another veteran in the industry. WWE pays well if you last long enough. Michales is a name for resilience as he had a career longer than 30 years. Just enough to cash in $17 million.

Mick Foley

Foley is another superstar who started his career in the early 90s. His net worth currently stands at $18 million. Most WWE fans know him as Cactus Jack, Mankind, and Dude Love. He also tried his luck in acting and writing.

Chris Jericho

As we said, you need a lot of talent to succeed in WWE. Chris certainly has as much as you like. In addition to being an amazing performance in the ring, strong presence on the mic, he is also a talented musician. Jericho often stops his wrestling carer to go on tour with his band. He’s worth north of $18 million.

Stacy Keibler

Finally, a wrestling lady. Like we already stated, it is essential to be multi-talented to succeed n WWE. Stacy was prominent in wrestling, dancing, acting, modeling, and she even worked as a cheerleader. All of this amounts to $25 million.

Kurt Angle

What else could we say about Angle? A former Olympic champion turned professional wrestler. A road to success to put it that way. At the moment he works as one of the chief executives in the WWE. Up to date, he amassed $25 million.

Hulk Hogan

It is a shame Hulk couldn’t translate his fame into money. He was arguably the most famous WWE star for a decade. In addition to wrestling, he also excelled in acting and paved a way for stars to come. He has a net worth of $25 million. But, remember this is after he lost 70% of his worth after a divorce.

Steve Austin

Cold Stone cashed on his fame and has amassed $30 million of wealth. In the late 90s and early 2000s, he was one of the biggest stars in the industry. Of course, this paid off heavily for Steve who is still remembered for his performances.

John Cena

Cena is one of the biggest names in the industry at the moment, even if he is working only partially. He took off to Hollywood and is a massive movie star at the moment. In addition to numerous WWE titles, he also appeared in such movies as Bumblebee, Vacation friends, The Suicide Squad, F9, and Daddy’s Home. His net worth is $60 million.

Triple H

Not only that Triple H was an amazing presence in the ring for WWE fans he is a businessman above all else. He is one of the leading men in the company at the moment. Furthermore, he married Vince McMahon’s daughter Stephanie. All of this amounts to $150 million in the bank.

Stephanie McMahon

Moving on, and we have Stephanie herself. The daughter of the leading man of WWE is worth $150 million. Her net worth equals one of her husbands, and the two are a real power couple.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson

The Rock is what every young wrestler entering the company wants to be when he grows up. A tremendous athlete that Dwayne is became one of the best wrestlers of all time before moving on to greener pastures. At the moment he is one of the best-paid Hollywood actors with a net worth north of $400 million. We don’t even have to tell you his movies, you already watched them.

Vince McMahon

At the top, we have the man himself, Mr. McMahon. The owner and the man who runs the entire show are sitting alone at the top of the wrestling world with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion. Everything runs through him, and thus he is the biggest earner. Other members of the wrestling world can only hope to reach his heights.