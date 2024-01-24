2024’s Must-Watch Sports Lineup: Anticipating Thrills On and Off the Field

Sports enthusiasts will have an unforgettable year in 2024. It is not a typical sports year, as some exciting tournaments that don’t happen annually will take place. For example, football fans will have the UEFA EURO and Copa America tournaments to watch. Besides that, the other annual tournaments promise to be bigger and better. What should sports fans look forward to in 2024?

Super Bowl LVIII

Date: 11 February 2024

The highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII will occur at the Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium. Fans will be treated to memorable events throughout the Super Bowl week, such as the Opening Night and Super Bowl Experience.

Super Bowl LVIII will be the championship game of the 2023 National Football League season. The match is between AFC Championship winners and NFC Championship winners. This year’s Edition will be extra special as it will be the first to be held in Nevada and mark the third successive year the event has been hosted by the Western United States.

You can catch the action live on CBS or stream it on Paramount+. Other broadcasters include Nickelodeon and Univision (Spanish). At halftime, fans will be treated to world-class entertainment, with R&B singer Usher scheduled to headline the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. This event is fantastic for all sports fans, regardless of whether you love football.

ICC T20 World Cup

Date: 1 June – 29 June 2024

The West Indies and the United States of America will co-host the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It will be the tournament’s ninth Edition and feature 55 matches to be played in nine different venues – three in the USA and six in the West Indies.

Twenty teams will participate in the tournament and play in group, Super 8s, and Knockout stage formats. The final will then take place in Barbados on 29 June 2024. This year’s tournament is unique because it marks a historic milestone for Uganda, which will be playing its debut ICC T20 World Cup.

Ten of the 20 teams will be hosted by the USA for their first matches, with 16 games to be played in New York, Dallas, and Lauderhill. On the flip side, 41 matches will be played on the six different islands across the Caribbean. Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana will host the semi-finals, and Barbados will host the grand finale.

Cricket fans should brace themselves for a blockbuster encounter between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June. The fixture list has been released so those planning to wager on the tournament on Betway can refine their betting strategies. Checking team selection, strengths, and weaknesses is a good place to start.

UEFA Euro 2024

Date: 14 June – 14 July 2024

The 17th Edition of the UEFA Euro competition will be played in Germany. The UEFA Executive Committee meeting held in Nyon on 27 September 2018 made the decision. This will be a historic moment for Germany as it will be the first time the nation hosts the tournament after reunification.

The Germans are seeded in Group A and occupy position A1. This means they’ll play in the tournament’s opening match at the Munich Football Arena on 14 June 2024. Germany/West Germany have played in all EURO tournaments since 1972, with West Germany winning the 1972 and 1980 tournaments. Additionally, the reunited Germany won the EURO 96 tournament.

Twenty-four teams will play in the competition. So far, 22 have already qualified, with the two remaining spots to be decided in a play-off tournament. The tournament will use the same format as UEFA EURO 2020, where the top two national teams from each of the six final tournament nation groups will qualify for the Round of 16 together with the four best third-placed finishers.

Ten German cities have been selected to host the event matches, including Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, and Hamburg. Others are Leipzig, Munich, and Stuttgart.

England will head to this tournament with high hopes, with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham putting in stellar performances for their clubs.

CONMEBOL Copa America

Date: 20 June – 14 July

Copa America is South America’s premier soccer championship. The 2024 tournament is the 48th Edition organized by South America’s football governing body, CONMEBOL. Argentina are the defending champions and will enter the tournament as favorites after winning the FIFA World Cup.

The USA will host this year’s edition of the Copa America tournament which features the normal 10 South American nations. However, there is a new twist: six spots in the tournament are up for grabs for Concacaf teams. These spots will be determined by the teams’ performances in the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League. This marks a departure from previous editions where non-South American teams were guaranteed an invite.

The CONMEBOL’s host rotation order would have Ecuador as this Edition’s host. However, Alejandro Dominguez, CONMEBOL’s president, claimed that Ecuador had yet to be chosen to organize the tournament.

In November 2022, Ecuador declined to host the Copa America tournament. Nonetheless, it remains one of the top sports events to watch in 2023. It is also a top pick for football betting fans on Betway, as it allows them to test their global football knowledge.

What About Off-Field Thrills?

There are various off-field events lined up for 2024 that will thrill sports enthusiasts. For example, the Cultural Olympiad program at Paris 2024 aims to explore the connections between art and athletics.

The event will offer fans numerous free-access events, including workshops, exhibitions, performances, and concerts.

The event uses phrases such as “muscles and mind” to promote the notion of bringing culture into sports. The event scheduled for September 2024 is still receiving applications from arts and cultural institutions and organizations that would love to add their voice to this growing movement.

Final Thoughts

Sports fans have an action-packed 2024. Several top-tier tournaments are scheduled for this year, offering unmatched entertainment.

Moreover, the tournaments are well spread throughout the year, meaning you’ll have something to look forward to until the end of the year. There is also plenty of action off the field that you can participate in. What’s your favorite sports event for 2024?