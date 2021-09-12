Top 14 Most Successful Harvey Weinstein Movies

These days, Harvey Weinstein isn’t too popular, and with good reason. While his name shouldn’t even be mentioned due to the notorieties he committed, we can’t just erase history. When it comes to Hollywood and movies that marked decades behind us, we can’t make any list without Harvey’s movies. After all, his name stands behind such flicks as Pulp Fiction and The Aviator. Of course, most of these projects have a dark stain on them thanks to Weinstein’s dishonorable deeds. But, there’s no harm in ranking them, as movies did nothing bad, and actors, some of which gone through hell to complete these projects, deserve to be mentioned. Let’s start.

Beautiful Girls

It wasn’t hard for this one to be a success considering that it starred Matt Dillon, Rosie O’Donnell, Mira Sorvino, Michael Rapaport, and Lauren Holly. It was deemed as one of the best dating movies in the 90s.

The English Patient

The English Patient is an eternal movie flick, all people should see. It is a great performance by Ralph Fiennes and Kristin Scott Thomas. This movie received 12 Oscar nominations which are all you need to know.

Scream

There aren’t too many horror films that aren’t forgotten quickly. Scream is one of the best out there, and it will be remembered a long time after all of us are gone. The mask featured in a film is a piece of Hollywood history.

Good Will Hunting

We all watched this masterpiece. Back in the day when it came out, Weinstein was famous as a producer who helps young actors succeed. This flick was a breakout for many young actors including Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

She’s All That

While not a favorite among critics, She’s All That was a massive commercial success. The film was distributed by Miramax, a company formerly owned by Weinstein.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Here. We are talking about one of the best movies of all time. This piece came out twenty years ago, and it still stands as the standard in cinematography. For this piece, Harvey Weinstein was listed as executive producer. His hands got very dirty with this film as he was behind the decision not to hire Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd.

Gangs of New York

You can argue, but every film produced by Weinstein and starring DiCaprio was a massive success. Gangs of New York was nominated for the Academy Award for the Best Picture. Same as The English Patient, it was nominated for numerous Academy Awards. Ten, to be precise.

Kill Bill

While Uma Thurman had a dreadful experience working with Harvey on Pulp Fiction, she returned for Kill Bill. It was a massive success just like any film between Weinstein and Quentin Tarantino.

Scary Movie

Weinstein’s genius was in the fact that he could recognize a trend. Today, parody films are frequent, but back in the day, Scary Movie was the trendsetter. Weinstein recognized this, and this film makes fun of one of his biggest projects, Scream.

Master and Commander

Master and Commander were nominated for 10 Academy Awards, which speaks volumes of its quality. It was co-produced by Miramax. Just like with The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Weinstein was listed as an executive producer.

The Aviator

This is another Weinstein project including Leonardo DiCaprio. Behind the scenes, we had Miramax, with Martin Scorsese. The film also stars Kate Beckinsale, who later reported that Weinstein tried hitting on her back when she was only 17 years old.

Inglourious Basterds

It took way too long for the world to realize who Harvey Weinstein is. Because of this, he still managed to release films such as Inglourious Basterds, and be regarded highly in Hollywood circles. It was another Tarantino flick that did great at the box office and was nominated for 19 Academy Awards. It was also distributed by the Weinstein Company.

Silver Linings Playbook

Silver Linings Playbook is another piece distributed by The Weinstein Company. It was nominated for 10 Oscars behind great performances by Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. She even won one for best actress.

Django Unchained

As we were already used to, Weinstein and Tarantino produced yet another massive hit. It was nominated for 5 Academy Awards but also was the highest-grossing film ever by Quentin Tarantino. This was also the last live-action movie done by Weinstein before his deeds became public. Later came Paddington, who was also a massive success, but also an animated flick.