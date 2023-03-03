The List of Top Inspiring Films about Students’ Life

Student life is like an emotional swing — it’s full of difficulties, intrigue, new relationships, academic challenges, and finding yourself. At times, we all lack a little inspiration to help us get through this stage and gain strength. So when you are already tired of looking for film review examples, doing research, or writing essays, take a little break and watch one of the inspirational films from our selection that will help you gain strength and take a break.

If you don’t only need to watch a film but also to analyze it and write a movie review, there is a way out too. You can find a service like (https://essayshark.com), which can write your college essays or other types of academic papers according to your requirements or generate a paper topic for you if you can’t do it on your own.

1. Mona Lisa Smile

It’s a naive but uplifting story about the power of progressive views. Young teacher Ann Watson goes to work at Wellesley College of the Arts in America, but it turns out that the conservative local order runs counter to her idealism. Instead of inspiring her students to do great things, she is forced to indulge the patriarchal idea that marriage is superior to education. Despite their outstanding talents, the students agree by inertia, but the ’50s do not last forever. Thanks to Ms. Watson’s efforts, one by one, students in her class are beginning to embrace the idea that women have just as much talent as men and certainly have the right to be independent and follow their dreams. Mona Lisa Smile is a feminist Christmas story in which Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst, Julia Stiles, and Maggie Gyllenhaal came together.

2. The Great Debaters

Denzel Washington’s soul-stirring drama is set in the setting of the American Depression. Washington himself played the lead role of a courageous teacher at a traditionally African-American college in Wylie, Texas, recruiting members for a debate club. The Great Debaters is based on the life of Professor Melvin Tolson, who taught oratory and debating skills in the 1930s. His team, composed entirely of African-American students, won the national competition for the first time, beating the then all-time leader, Harvard University, in the adaptation and the University of South Carolina in real life. The Great Debaters reminds us of the power of the spoken word to move mountains, an important thought often omitted in modern education.

3. Dead Poets Society

It is a cult film with an excellent cast (Robin Williams, Ethan Hawke, Robert Sean Leonard) from an Academy Award-winning screenplay. The picture is about a private school for boys with a new literature teacher. He will help his students not just learn to speak their minds but, first and foremost, to respect themselves and gain confidence.

4. Hawking

It is a biographical film about the university years of the outstanding British astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, starring Benedict Cumberbatch. The film will fascinate not only those who are interested in physics but also those who do not understand a word of the theories. After all, the movie is also about how a man loses control of his body but does not lose control of his mind, hope, and passion for his craft.

5. Good Will Hunting

Young Will works as a cleaner at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and gets into trouble all the time. Nothing seems interesting, but then it turns out that he is a mathematical genius. After that, a distinguished professor and an extraordinary psychologist take the kid on bail. The university campus atmosphere, the plot, and the brilliant acting by Matt Damon and Robin Williams all make for a great movie. The film collected many awards, including an Oscar for Best Screenplay, which went to the very young Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

6. Legally Blonde

Don’t underestimate the classics. Legally Blonde may at first seem as clueless as the heroine herself, but look closer — it’s a timely movie about girl power, fortitude, and the fact that it doesn’t matter what you look like at all if you have a purpose. Elle Woods is a beautiful girl whose biggest dream is to marry her boyfriend. Except he thinks she’s a windbag and leaves her for Harvard. Elle, not to be foolish, goes after him but finds something more important than the unserious guy — herself. She enrolls in Harvard Law School (spoiler: it’s very difficult and very prestigious) and discovers new powers within herself. This is a real inspirational movie about how important self-development is and how insignificant windy boys are.

7. The Social Network

Harvard University student Mark Zuckerberg gets dumped by his girlfriend. He decides to create a website that ranks girls by their level of attractiveness. He uses his friend Eduardo’s algorithm to hack into databases, download girls’ names and photos and creates a page where you have to vote for one of two attractive girls. And that’s all in one night. The resource becomes popular, and investors become interested in Zuckerberg. He is hired as a developer to create an intra-university social network. The film won 172 awards, including three Oscars for the best-adapted screenplay, editing, and music.

8. The Pursuit of Happiness

Chris Gardner is a father who is raising his five-year-old son alone. He tries his best to make sure that the child grows up happy and doesn’t need anything. But working as a salesman, he cannot pay the rent, and they are evicted. Finding himself on the street but not wanting to give up, Chris gets a job as an intern at a brokerage company. Except that during the internship, he will not receive any money, and the internship lasts six months. The film gives all viewers the message not to despair in difficult situations, even when it seems that happiness and success are impossible.

9. Damsels in Distress

Violet Wister sees the problems of her fellow students and cannot leave them in distress. Her ideas of help, however, are specific. In her spare time, Violet runs a depression center where she teaches tap dancing and maintaining personal hygiene (one of Aubrey Plaza’s “victims” has something to say about that). She takes care of a new girl and strongly suggests dating less successful men to maintain their self-esteem. Damsels in Distress is like Mean Girls in reverse. Everyone here tries very hard to like each other and clash solely on ideological issues, interspersing romantic infatuation with a mission to transform a masculine campus into a civilized place of learning.