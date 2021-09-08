Top 5 Netflix & Chill Movies on Netflix

We all know what Netflix&Chill stand for. It is a poorly guarded secret, that no one is even trying to hide anymore. It’s good that things are like that, so we’re clear on what our intentions are. But, while you know where this path leads, sometimes you’ll have to start watching something, or in most scenarios, you’ll be watching the entire movie, with small interruptions.

This brings us to our subject for today. If you want to have a successful Netflix&Chill session, you’ll need to be careful with the film selection. If you have bigger things on your mind, worry not, we are here to help you out. Yes, you re, main focused on more important issues and fine cinematic selection leave to professionals. Bellow, you have the top 5 Netflix&Chill movies that are a perfect choice if you have company for your film session. Let’s see what they are.

Blue Is the Warmest Color

This one hits straight to the mark. It has it all, with highly praised love-making scenes, great actors, and an appealing storyline. The additional space is that there was a real-life rift between the main protagonists. It is a brilliant tale about a romantic involvement between two ladies, with one being mature and the other younger. The film is totally personal, quite long, but worth watching by all means. Its complex story will make it beautiful regardless of the gender of your watching partner. The cast includes the names of Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos with Abdellatif Kechiche being in charge of writing and directing.

Sleeping with Other People

This romantic flick has a great ensemble cast with names such as Allison Brie, Jason Sudeikis, Adam Scott, and Adam Brody among other people. This one falls into the rom-com category, so it offers a bit of everything for everyone. If you want pure romance there it is. If you are for a more relaxed approach with a comedy touch, it’s there too. The story is quite a standardized one with a lot of sweet moments, long-lasting love affairs, virginity losses, all packed in a little bit more aggressive way of telling a romantic story. Allison Brie and Jason Sudeikis are amazing co-stars whose charm blends perfectly. There’s plenty to see in this film, and you shouldn’t miss the chance to see it.

Chef

This piece is amazing and with a good reason. It offers plenty with the cast involved. Beyond that, it is a fascinating feel-good story. Chef stars Jon Favreau, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Sofia Vergara in a perfects blend of characters. The story follows Favreau, who leaves his perfect life in Los Angeles after a dispute with his boss. A once-respected chef is now on a search for a new life and purpose in life. The story then takes him to Miami where he rekindles his relationship with his ex-wife (Vergara). The lifestyle change does wonder for him and many things start to change, personally, on the business side, and spiritually. Ideal movie for a two-person audience.

Silver Linings Playbook

It was a movie that stood the test of time perfectly. The on-screen duo of Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence does a fantastic job of keeping the audience focused on the story. Robert De Niro is just icing on the cake. The story follows Cooper who spent time in a mental institution after he beat up his wife’s lover. Once he’s back on the streets he moves back to his parent’s house, while trying to get his life back on track, his wife, all while battling with bipolar disorder. His life gets even more complicated once he meets Tiffany played by Lawrence. From there the story takes an u-turn and becomes what makes it a perfect Netflix&Chill film.

Love Actually

Richard Curtis knows how to make a romantic comedy. This one was probably easy to finish considering the cast he assembled. Just some of the names include ugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, and Keira Knightley. What makes it perfect for nights meant for cuddling is that it’s set in London in days leading to Christmas. The time of year for this one is right upon us. The film follows a few storylines that eventually end up being one. It includes eight couples, so you’ll find your heroes to follow without a fault.