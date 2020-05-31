Home Celebrities Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Oldest Biological Child, Shiloh, Turns 14
CelebritiesFamilyNews

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Oldest Biological Child, Shiloh, Turns 14

by Zarko85
by Zarko85

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is the oldest biological child of the former Hollywood power-couple, Brad Pitt, 56, and Angelina Jolie, 44. The teen has turned 14 years old, and rumors have it she wishes to be a boy.

Shiloh was born on May 27, 2006, in Namibia. She is the perfect blend of her famous parents, and takes after both of them. According to rumors, she wishes to change her gender and become a boy.

Source: Instagram.com

Her parents have not yet confirmed nor denied these rumors. However, they have always supported their kids with everything, so there is a good chance they will support their daughter in her big life decision.

Read also: How Angelina Jolie Stole Brad Pitt From Jennifer Aniston: The Secret Revealed

Source: Instagram.com

In one of his interviews, Brad revealed Shiloh asked her family members to address her with a male name. He said she wanted to be called John or Peter. She and Angie found it cute, but many of their fans found it weird.

Read also: Which Surgeries Angelina Jolie’s Two Daughters Recently Underwent?

Source: Instagram.com

A source close to the family says there were two separate birthday parties for Shiloh. Considering the current relationship between Angelina and Brad, this is hardly a surprise. Both of them held large parties at their homes.

Read also: Angelina Jolie Donates $1 million to Children in Need

Source: amica.it

Read also: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Is Calling Jennifer Aniston “Mommy”

Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Split After 3 Years

Madonna Offered Dennis Rodman $20 million To Have a Child...

Khloe Kardashian Startles Fans With Changed Looks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
48 ⁄ 24 =


Avatar

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy