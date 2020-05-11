Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Is Calling Jennifer Aniston “Mommy”

The worst nightmare of Angelina Jolie, 44, seems to have become a reality, since her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, wants to call Jennifer Aniston, 51 , “mommy.”

Shiloh is the daughter of Jolie and her former husband Brad Pitt, 56. According to the media, she has been spending a lot of time with her father’s former wife Aniston during quarantine, and they became really close.

Shiloh has allegedly been staying with her father, which is why she was spending so much time with Aniston too. The two have been linked countless times during the last year or so, with rumors suggesting they are back together. Some news outlets even reported they plan to get married again.

A source close to the situation says that everyone was shocked with Shiloh’s wish, including Jennifer. However, she welcomed it because of their newfound relationship and bond. She repaired her relationship with Pitt, and now wants to keep it that way.

One of the most recent rumors about her and Pitt suggests they wanted to adopt a child from Mexico together. All of this speaks volumes about their rekindled interest in one another, but none of them have confirmed any of it.

Nobody knows how Angelina took these news, but some media agencies write that she has forbidden her children from spending time and interacting with Jennifer Aniston. Shiloh seemed to have broken the rules and stayed in contact.

The same source says Brad does not mind her daughter and former wife being friends. Since they are spending so much time together anyway, he does not see any harm in it. Although their daughter loves them both equally, and the fact Angelina was by her side during her recent operation, Shiloh wishes to spend more time with Brad at the moment.