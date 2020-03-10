Which Surgeries Angelina Jolie’s Two Daughters Recently Underwent?

Famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie revealed that two of her daughters recently had undergone surgery. The 44-year-old star wrote an essay for Time magazine on International Women’s Day about her children’s health problems.

The mother of six revealed that 15-year-old Zahara had a medical procedure and that one of her younger daughters had hip surgery. Media outlets speculate she was talking about Shiloh, 13, who was spotted walking on crutches this week. They were in the company of 11-year-old Vivienne.

“I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for hip surgery”, Angelina explained.

She added: “They know that I am writing this because I respect their privacy, and we discussed it together, and they encouraged me to write”.

The actress wrote for Time: “They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of. I have watched my daughters care for one another. My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time”.

“I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love. I also watched them their face fears with resolute bravery”, she spoke about hers and Brad Pitt’s daughters.

Jolie said that her other children Maddox, Pax, and Knox, were “supportive and sweet” to their sisters throughout the hard times.

At the end of the essay, Angelina had a message for young girls. She encouraged them to fight on and to know their rights.