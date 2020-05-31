Donald Trump Will Declare Antifa a Terrorist Organization

NEW YORK POST – 05/31/2020: Donald Trump is about to make another drastic move. According to his Sunday tweet, the US government will designate Antifa, the far-left extremist group, as a terrorist organization. According to the White House, they are responsible for violent acts that occurred during George Floyd protests.



Two hours ago, President Trump tweeted: “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.” This was only one of the series tweets released by POTUS that revolve around the ongoing protests. After a police officer killed George Floyd, a series of incidents followed demonstration that was carried out in his name.

Among other things, Donald Trump decided to praise the National Guard: “Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on the first night, and there would have been no trouble!”

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Trump doesn’t hold back in his actions, and is ready to release national guard in all American cities before things get out of control: “Other Democrat run Cities and States should look at the total shutdown of Radical Left Anarchists in Minneapolis last night. The National Guard did a great job, and should be used in other States before it is too late!”

Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued the order to deploy the National Guard after protesters looted the Minneapolis city. The blame was put on Antifa: “It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others!”

