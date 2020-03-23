Rita Wilson Raps Naughty by Nature in Quarantine and Slays It

The actress and singer Rita Wilson is currently in isolation in Australia after she and her husband Tom Hanks were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The couple was quite public about their diagnosis, sharing useful information with their fans on social media.

The 63-year-old actress is feeling better, and she is now trying to pass the time in quarantine. She posted a video on Instagram late Saturday, which stunned her followers. In the video, which she captioned: “Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it”, Wilson is reading the sci-fi novel “Ender’s Game” by Orson Scott Card when hip hop hit “Hip Hop Hooray” by Naughty by Nature comes on.

Rita Wilson then raps the whole song and shows her immense talent. Her followers were amazed, especially Hanks’ celebrity friends. “Yessssssss R Greeky!”, actress Jennifer Aniston wrote.

Kim Kardashian also appreciated this video. “The best video EVER!”, she wrote in comments. Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, commented: “OMG Rita I Love you!!!! Please come home!”.

“Just when I thought my heart couldn’t love you more!!!! OMG!!! AMAZING!!! Hahahaha! So glad to see you are A+”, one of her fans wrote, and another added: “I just lost my mind! Amazing. This is what everyone needed!”.