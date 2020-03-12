Celebrities

Tom Hanks’ Son Reveals Details About His Parents’ Coronavirus Diagnosis

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

Actor Tom Hanks, 63, announced a few hours ago that he and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, had contracted the coronavirus.

The couple is currently quarantined in Australia, which was reported to the public by a famous actor on Twitter, thereby becoming the first Hollywood star to announce coronavirus diagnosis.

Image source: nme.com

The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Chet Hanks responded with a video message, stating that he believed everything would be okay and that he recently had a conversation with his parents.

Read Also: Tom Hanks Has Coronavirus!

“What up, everyone. Yeah, it’s true, my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there, but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine, they’re not even that sick”, he said in a video.

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏻❤️

A post shared by 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗧 𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗦 🇯🇲 (@chethanx) on

“I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and well wishes. I think it’s all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love”, Chet continued.

The 25-year-old added: “They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not tripping, but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously.”

“I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and well wishes. I think it’s all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love”, Chet Hanks concluded.

Tom Hanks Has Coronavirus!

Hollywood Legend Now Has Greek Citizenship

Here Is the Reason Why Tom Hanks Is the Nicest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
26 − 4 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy