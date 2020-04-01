Rihanna Wants to Become a Mother, With or Without a Partner

In her most recent interview, singer Rihanna revealed a lot of details about her private life. The 32-year-old star adorns the cover of the British Vogue, and in the interview she talked about motherhood, among else.

The singer says she plans to have three or four children, and in any case, she would like to become a mother, while alone or in a relationship. The musician and Fenty Beauty owner split from billionaire Hassan Jameel in January this year after a three-year relationship. However, she says that the fact that she is in a relationship or not, will not stop her intention to become a mother soon.

“I’m working like this now so that I don’t have to in the future. I know I will want to live differently”, Rihanna said.

When asked where she sees herself in ten years, Rihanna said: “Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient. I’ll have kids—three or four of ’em”.

She considers love to be the foundation of every good parent.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love”, Riri explained.

The singer was less open about her new music. Although she recently revealed that she has been working intensively on new music, she has not said exactly when her new music can be expected. Rihanna believes that there are no rules in music, and she does not want her fans to expect something she cannot give.

“I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want,” Rihanna claims.