Chrissy Teigen Wishes “Happy 10th Anniversary” to Her Breast Implants

The model Chrissy Teigen, 34, celebrated a bizarre anniversary – she put breast implants ten years ago, and now she’s boasting about it.

While some mark their wedding anniversaries and birthdays, model Chrissy Teigen remembers different things.

“Happy 10 year anniversary to these t**ties and RIP to these teeth,” wrote Chrissy, who likes to surprise the public with his statements.

Her caption, along with catwalk photos, caught the attention of many, even reality star Kim Kardashian, 39, who said that this post made her laugh a lot. Lisa Rinna and Paris Hilton also shared the same feeling.

Comedian Whitney Cummings, 37, asked Chris critically if implants had to be replaced after ten years. “Wait isn’t ten years when we need to take them out?!”, she asked.

“Yes, dude, and I really want them OUT. Quarantine would have been a perfect time, but apparently, it’s not ‘ESSENTIAL’ smh”, she replied to Cummings.

By the way, the model said in an interview earlier this month that she did breast augmentation surgery to feel more confident while wearing a bikini on catwalk and shoots.

“I did my breasts when I was about 20 years old, It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies, and they fill up with milk and deflate. And now I am screwed”, she said.

She pointed out that she did not make major changes to her breasts and that she left them the same size, just rounded them out and made them tighter.

Chrissy has been married to singer John Legend, 41, since 2013, and they have a daughter Luna (3) and son Miles (1).