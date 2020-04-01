Celebrities

Goldie Hawn Ages Gracefully Unlike Her Hollywood Colleagues

by Tracy Finke
Actress Goldie Hawn, 74, doesn’t miss her regular stroll through Brentwood, California, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, Goldie knows she is at risk because of her age, so she follows the rules, and when talking to her neighbors, she makes sure she is at least two meters away.

The actress walked the neighborhood in a sports outfit, shielding her face from the sun by wearing a white visor. She was not joined by her partner and colleague Kurt Russell (69), with whom she has been dating since 1983 after filming “Swing Shift”. The couple has a son Wyatt Russell, 33, who is also involved in acting.

By the way, Goldie became famous in the comic series “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” that aired from 1967 to 1973, and it’s impressive that she still can fit in a bikini from that shoot. Stylists say that the actress’s body is virtually unchanged, and part of the media outlet claims to be one of the few who didn’t go under the knife.

But experts point out that she certainly put fillers in her cheeks and under her eyes and Botox, and they believe she also did a facelift, which was very well done. Some claim she also had a nose job.

Goldie herself, who was on the Hollywood beauties lists, never spoke about it. Otherwise, Hawn is the mother of famous actress Kate Hudson (40).

