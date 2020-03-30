The Reason Trump Won’t Pay For Royal’s Security Revealed!

We have it clear, Donald Trump will not allow for U.S. taxpayers to pay for Meghan Markle’s and Prince Harry’s protection while they are in the U.S. And now we night have a true reason revealed.



Angela Levin, who is a Royal expert, talked about this subject with BBC reporters. It would seem that Trump was irritated by a prank call that got Prince Harry talking about POTUS. Duke of Sussex stated that he believes that due to his actions, President Trump has blood on his hands.

According to Levin, this might be the principal reason why Donald Trump won’t pay for Meghan’s and Harry’s protection. The Royal expert stated: “They are no longer royal, they can’t use HRH. This is another reason why Donald Trump might have said that I am not going to pay because if they were royals, he would pay. When Meghan went for her controversial baby shower in New York when she was pregnant, he did pay for the security. We paid some, and he paid some.”

The money can hardly be the issue here, as the U.S. and the U.K. have a long history of being allies. Despite Meghan and Harry no longer being part of the Royal family, it wouldn’t break the bank for Trump to pay for their protection. This looks personal, as Donald Trump can be petty.

Levin also reflected on this: “Also, I suspect he does not like the fact that Harry was caught out saying that he has blood on his hands when there was this leak on his phone, and he thought he was talking to Greta Thunberg and her father. I think if somebody calls you that, particularly if you have a nature like Mr. Trump, you feel a bit resentful about offering to pay.”

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

As soon the news broke out that Duke and Duchess could ask Trump for help, he was quick to post on Twitter that it’s not happening: “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

