Is Donald Trump Finally Getting Revenge on Meghan Markle?

Donald Trump patiently waited, and now he’s got the better end of his feud with Meghan Markle. POTUS made it clear on Twitter that the US has no intention of paying for Duke and Duchess of Sussex security. The pair plans to move to Los Angeles, where it was expected to be granted protection by the US secret service.



There is an agreement in place between the US and the UK that the official US security guards will protect any member of the Royal family. But, considering that Meghan and Harry are no longer Royals, they will not be given protection by the US Secret Service.

Trump couldn’t wait to break the news officially: “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the US. However, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

Read Also: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Travel to LA During Isolation

The security of the former Duke and Duchess was a question since they left the Royal family and the UK. The Canadian government provided them with security details, but they announced that their provisions would end in March. Given that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held their official titles until recently, they’ve been protected bu the Canadian Royal Police.

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Their next destination is Los Angeles, where they will live with their son Archie. This move comes as their status as Royals expires on March 31st. The pair looks to gain their independence from the Royal family both physically and financially. Meghan and Harry will be stripped of their titles His/Her Royal Highness, and won’t be allowed to brand Sussex Royal title.

Source: express.co.uk