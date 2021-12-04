Donald Trump Ordered McDonald’s While Being Treated In Hospital For COVID-19

Donald Trump’s love for McDonald’s has been well-documented for years. Two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and chocolate malt get him back on his feet instantly.

In October 2020, Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus. While being treated in Walter Reed Hospital, the former president ordered his favorite fast food regardless of the doctor’s orders. The meal carries 2500 calories which are way beyond a man of his age daily intake. Still, Trump stays firm on his old habits.

How do we know all this? Well, naturally, another of Trump’s close associates is publishing a book, including the details from his hospital treatment. This time around it’s Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff. At 62 years of age, jobless and insignificant on the political scene, Meadows went for an alternative source of income – publishing a book.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman posted on Twitter: “Trump had McDonald’s brought to Walter Reed after the Regeneron started kicking in, per Meadows. They had to eat with face shields on at the doctor’s orders, which didn’t thrill any of them.”

Trump had McDonald’s brought to Walter Reed after the Regeneron started kicking in, per Meadows. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 4, 2021

It’s a matter of public knowledge that the former President also frequently enjoys McDonald’s breakfast. During his presidential campaign, he would often serve fast food as the first meal of the day. This is in part due to his constant fear of being poisoned, per Michael Wolff. Further, Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury”, claims that Trump believes that the fast-food chain restaurant is way cleaner than others.

However, Meadows doesn’t stop there. In his book, he claims that Trump tested positive than negative for coronavirus, three days before his presidential debate with Joe Biden. “The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News”, Trump claimed, and Meadows later confirmed.

The former President Donald Trump was treated with the experimental medicine Regeneron. He was quickly back to his old self after a brief stint in the hospital.

Although the vast majority of Trump’s supporters are hesitant to get the Covid vaccine, he admitted to taking Pfizer before he left the White House. The first vaccines were approved shortly before Mr. and Mrs. Trump left the office, however, the former President never publicly supported incoming vaccinations. Trump revealed his vaccination status last month when he appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida. “Everyone should go get your shot”, Mr. Trump said during the speech.

It’s unknown when Donald and Melania Trump received their second dose of the vaccine. Both have been infected by Covid earlier and were not encouraging, nor dissuading, the public to get the jab. President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Vice President Mike Pence received their shots, all three doses, publicly, thus supporting and promoting the vaccination against Covid-19. Donald and Melania Trump received their jabs in private.

Left-wing media heavily criticized then-President for not pushing for mass vaccinations since first shots got emergency approval from the FDA just a few days before the elections. Supposedly, Trump’s only concern was if he will be credited for vaccines or it would be attributed to Jow Biden.