How to Get Into Gaming During the Coronavirus Quarantine

A gamer is a person who is dedicated to playing video games. He has the necessary equipment, knows the world of gaming, the culture and language of playing. He puts a lot of effort and time into practicing.

When you aim to be a gaming professional, then you should treat gaming as a job. You need to do research into all genres and consoles and see where you would best fit.

Gaming has become a serious industry where a lot of money is invested, so it is a serious business, though it may not seem so at first glance. Professional players compete around the world for valuable cash prizes.

First of all, you need the necessary equipment. A good console, mouse, controllers, keyboard, headset and everything a gamer needs. First, you need a good controller, for a computer or a goat. It will help you manage the character best.

If you do not want to make it a profession, it is certainly an ideal time to enter this world during the quarantine. Who knows, you might as well stay in it. Here are some of the best games you can play on your computer, console and smartphone.

Last of Us – PS3, PS4

The Last of Us is not without its flaws, but it is certainly a title that can serve as a benchmark of the quality that a video game can offer in the majority of its segments. This is one of the most intense, realistic and rewarding journeys the video game world has ever offered, with an incredible story that addresses some of the topics video games have never dared to touch. We’ve got two characters that we’re going to have a hard time forgetting – and with the superlatives already, it’s easy to characterize Joel and Ellie as one of the most interesting gaming duos.

All of this would not have been possible without the technical part done at the absolute highest level – the most beautiful game on the PS3, which is not far behind the graphics on the recent titles on the PS4, and they are just perfect voice acting and phenomenal soundtrack parts that deserve special awards. We like the possibility of different approaches to enemies and the need to use the brain to get out of the fight with as little damage and as many resources as possible, as well as the fact that each approach also has certain consequences in subsequent conflicts.

Buy it. Play it. Thank us later. And then, Last of Us 2 will be released, which is announced for the end of May.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – PS4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

The first part is also a masterpiece of this industry, but we will present you last year’s part.

Rarely will you see in one place a detailed world where something new is waiting for you behind the corner, a good story accompanied by interesting characters, fun side activities, and solid shooting mechanics. The details are definitely the hallmarks of Red Dead Redemption 2 – from the footprints in the snow to the growth of the beard, this makes the game stand out. It also works pretty fluently and we haven’t encountered a single bug in forty hours of playing. Rarely can a title capture the atmosphere of Wild West, as Red Dead Redemption 2 does!

The map is huge and Rockstar has done its best to capture the size of this map by limiting fast travel to an extreme. A horse will be your main means of transport and we recommend that you look after your horses because their stamina will grow that way and will, therefore, be able to gallop for longer.

PUBG – Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One

Chances are great that you’ve heard about PUBG or PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUDS at least once. The rules are extremely simple and the only thing you need to understand is to stay last at the end of the match. At the beginning of each match, 100 players jump out of the aircraft onto a large map and do their best to collect weapons, armor and ammunition that are conveniently distributed across the floors of the buildings. It is played by millions of people, with more players than DOTA ever had. PUBG continues to break records, which is why we genuinely admire servers that more or less manage to withstand an enormous amount of players at all times.

GTA V – PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

We believe that there is no one who has at least once stepped into the world of GTA. GTA V is also not a new game, but it always offers endless possibilities to play it again and discover some new details. Or just drive around the map for hours exploring and doing a side mission. There is no sign of when the new version will be released, but we all hope it will be soon. There is also a large database of multiplayer players, so you can always join.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Witcher is much more than just a video game. That’s the whole world, which started with books, then made fantastic games, and now has gained widespread popularity since it was screened on Netflix. Witcher 3 is such an extensive game, that now, while quarantined, it is an ideal time to start it. An infinitely large map, a bunch of quests, a deep story. Kill the monster, learn magic and many more things this game will offer you.

Conclusion:

We have a pandemic, we must be aware that the most important thing is that we all stay home and abide by the quarantine. That way, we will return to our daily lives as quickly as possible. Until then, the best way to spend your time will be to devote to one of the video games we have recommended.