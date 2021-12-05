Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Announcement Will Thrill Their Fans

We all know that big music and movie stars don’t live their lives to make fans happy, but we’re allowed to be disappointed, and thrilled depending on the situation. Now, we can state that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are about to make a big move, that would bode well with their fans. It’s only fair that way with the Holidays almost on our doors.

The Holidays are upon us, and the country music star and the No Doubt singer are already in the mood. Both of them decided to share their family traditions with the fans. It is all a part of the radio show From Apple Music With Love. The latest episode was one hour long, and the two of them talked about their traditions and played their favorite Christmas tunes.

Blake was the first one to speak, and he said: “The holidays, Christmas especially, is very important to Gwen and I. And we both have Christmas albums. You have the way bigger album, but if you don’t mind, I’m going to throw some of my songs from my measly Christmas album.” Gwen was quick to reply with: “Your Christmas album is one of my favorite Christmas albums. You’re an incredible singer, and you sing country music well, but you can sing Christmas music very, very, very well, as well.”

The news that these two will host an Apple Music show on the radio broke out on Twitter and Instagram when Shelton and Stefani both announced it. Their fans were thrilled at the collaboration. Just some of the comments on Instagram were: “You and Gwen are magic together. Thank YOU for this beautiful gift! Merry Christmas to the US!!!” Others chimed in with: “I love you two together!! Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family!!” Twitter responded with: “This is the best!! The two of you talking plus Christmas music!!”

We’re in the holiday spirit at our house!! @gwenstefani and I hosted an episode of @AppleMusic’s #FromAppleMusicWithLove and shared some favorite songs for this time of year.. might have snuck in something off Gwen's “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” too! https://t.co/n3o6qYS6mb pic.twitter.com/dZo3OJPWuT — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 27, 2021

Apple Music hit the bull’s-eye with Christmas-themed shows, and with the guests they invited. From Apple Music With Love campaign is well underway, and it will be on all the way until January. Just some of the names associated with this show are Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Becky G, Coldplay, Elton John, Idris Elba, Lorde, and Nile Rodger.

The episode with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton was a joy to listeners, and we won’t judge you if you continue to listen to it on repeat. After all, it is quality content, and we recommend it from the depths of our hearts. The new episodes will be on in the coming days and weeks, and we have so much to look forward to before Christmas arrives. While the atmosphere is already in the air, there’s still plenty to go to the biggest Holiday of the year. Luckily we have good music fueling our mood.