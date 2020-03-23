Opera Singer Placido Domingo Tests Positive

One of the most famous and recognized opera singers and conductors, Spaniard Placido Domingo, 79, tested positive for coronavirus. He has recorded more than 100 complete operas and is known as a very versatile artist who can perform in Spanish, Italian, French, German, English and Russian. During his decades-long career, he had performances in the most prestigious opera houses in the world.

Domingo went to Facebook and shared the sad news to his fans and the media. He said he feels okay so far, and that he is in isolation alongside his family.

He uploaded the following message on his Facebook page:

I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus.

These news come only a day after he donated $500,000 to the coronavirus relief, mainly to those hit the most. Domingo is the latest celebrity to be infected with the virus that caused a pandemic and effectively shut down the entire planet.