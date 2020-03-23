Madonna Posts a Bizarre Bathtub Video on Instagram

Madonna has had her fair share of controversy during his decades in the music industry. Now, she posted a crazy bathtub video to her Instagram page, in which she is completely naked and surrounded with flower petals.

The queen of pop is 61 years old, which hardly stopped her from recording herself in a tub.

With music in the background, she delivers the following message to her 14.9 million followers:

“That’s the thing about COVID-19, it doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell, it’s the great equalizer.”

She continues, saying, “And what’s terrible about is what’s great about it. What’s terrible about it is that it has made us all equal in many ways. And what’s wonderful about is that it made us all equal in many ways.”

She ends by saying, “Like I used to say, we are all on the same boat, and if the ship goes down, we all go down together.”

Her post has more than 276,000 likes and some 9,000 comments. This is not the first bathtub video she has shared, as she frequently takes ice baths to treat the pain that made her cancel many shows from her “Madame X” world tour.