Priscilla Presley at 74 Looks the Same as on Her Wedding Day 53 Years Ago

The wife of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Priscilla Presley, is 74 today, but you would never guess that at first glance.

Woman with a tumultuous life, the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley and the mother of singer Lisa Marie Presley recently made an appearance on the 60th anniversary of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival under the Honorary Presidency of Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Dressed in black from head to toe, the redhead Priscilla once again surprised everyone with her youthful appearance, although it is quite clear that this is not the result of Mother Nature, because no one can quite age like that.

The 74-year-old Priscilla revealed earlier that she got silicone injections in her cheeks, but by a phony doctor. She was a victim of Dr. Serrano, who didn’t even have a license to practice medicine in the U.S.

Priscilla was only 14 when she met Elvis, who was ten years older than her. The couple got married in 1967, and the following year they welcomed a daughter, Lisa Marie. They divorced in 1973. The musician passed away in 1977 and was only 42 years old.

Yet many claimed that marriage did not prevent him from seeing other women, especially very young girls, and virgins. Also, in the book “Elvis Presley: A Southern Life”, author Joel Williams claims that Elvis did not have confidence in bed, so many mistresses characterized him as overpriced in bed.

The musician turned his Palm Springs mansion into a “Playboy mansion” where he often used to organize no-clothes parties at the pool, but his wife Priscilla Presley was never invited.