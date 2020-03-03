Celebrities

Priscilla Presley at 74 Looks the Same as on Her Wedding Day 53 Years Ago

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

The wife of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Priscilla Presley, is 74 today, but you would never guess that at first glance.

Image source: fromthebygone.com, profimedia.com

Woman with a tumultuous life, the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley and the mother of singer Lisa Marie Presley recently made an appearance on the 60th anniversary of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival under the Honorary Presidency of Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Image source: profimedia.com

Dressed in black from head to toe, the redhead Priscilla once again surprised everyone with her youthful appearance, although it is quite clear that this is not the result of Mother Nature, because no one can quite age like that.

The 74-year-old Priscilla revealed earlier that she got silicone injections in her cheeks, but by a phony doctor. She was a victim of Dr. Serrano, who didn’t even have a license to practice medicine in the U.S.

Image source: profimedia.com, pinterest.com

Priscilla was only 14 when she met Elvis, who was ten years older than her. The couple got married in 1967, and the following year they welcomed a daughter, Lisa Marie. They divorced in 1973. The musician passed away in 1977 and was only 42 years old.

Read Also: The Beginning Of Romance Between Elvis Presley And Priscilla

Image source: pinterest.com

Yet many claimed that marriage did not prevent him from seeing other women, especially very young girls, and virgins. Also, in the book “Elvis Presley: A Southern Life”, author Joel Williams claims that Elvis did not have confidence in bed, so many mistresses characterized him as overpriced in bed.

The musician turned his Palm Springs mansion into a “Playboy mansion” where he often used to organize no-clothes parties at the pool, but his wife Priscilla Presley was never invited.

Read Also: Romantic Pictures of Priscilla Presley and Robert Kardashian Revealed

Mariah Carey Shows off Her Incredible Weight Loss

David and Victoria Set Aside £100,000 for Brooklyn’s 21st Birthday

Jessica Biel Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
20 ⁄ 10 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy