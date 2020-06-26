The ex-wife of the late King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley never remarried after their divorce in 1973. Instead, she focused on her movie and TV career, starring in several films, hosting TV shows, and even started her own business. On the romantic plane, she dated Marco Garibaldi for years. She is successfully running her company and has managed to create quite a handsome net worth.

She was born Priscilla Ann Wagner in Brooklyn on May 24, 1945. Her grandfather came to America from Norway, where he was born in 1899. Her father, a US Navy pilot James Wagner, was killed in a plane crash when Priscilla was just six months old. Her mother, Ann, remarried in 1948 to a United States Air Force officer named Paul Beaulieu, from Quebec, Canada.

His career took the family across the United States, as he served in Maine, Connecticut, New Mexico, and Texas. In the late 1950s, he was transferred to Wiesbaden in Germany. It was there that Priscilla met Elvis Presley, while he was serving in the Army. They started a relationship, but her family was against it since Priscilla was only 14.

In Marc 1960, Elvis returned to the United States and soon rumors of his relationship with Nancy Sinatra started filling the gossip magazines. Priscilla was sure that her romance with Elvis was over and forgotten.

However, they were able to pick up their relationship again and by 1967 they were married. Exactly nine months after the marriage, Lisa Marie Presley was born. Due to Elvis’s constant infidelity, the marriage was short-lived and ended in divorce in 1973. Priscilla got a $725,000 cash settlement, half of the income from the properties the couple shared, alimony, and even a percentage of his royalties.

On top of that, Priscilla becomes a trustee of Elvis’s estate after his father died in 1979, following his son’s death in 1977. She also managed a trust fund for her daughter Lisa Marie.

Priscilla proved to be a very capable businesswoman. She established Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), dealing with merchandising, publishing, and licensing deals. The majority of the stakes was owned by Lisa Marie, who sold her share. Priscila retains 15% of the ownership.

EPE also oversaw Graceland, which Priscilla developed into a major tourist attraction. A new exhibition was opened in Graceland in 2017, after a $45 million investment. A year earlier a $90 million hotel was added to the estate to accommodate the rising number of visitors.

Apart from managing her late husband’s estate, Priscilla also earned a lot of money on her own. Her main source of income were TV shows like Dallas and movies like The Naked Gun. Her TV show Wedding at Graceland is currently airing on Hallmark Channel. She also owns a fashion and perfume line with her name.

For years, Priscilla and Lisa Marie are trying to produce a biopic about Elvis, but r=the recent reports say that mother and daughter are having significant differences in the direction of the project.

Depending on the source, Priscila Presley’s net worth is estimated to between $50 and $150 million. If planned biopic about her and Elvis’s life together comes through, that number will be significantly higher.