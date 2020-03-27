CoronavirusNews

Pope Francis Tested for Coronavirus

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Pope Francis’s COVID-19 test came back negative, meaning he has not been infected with coronavirus. The good news came after The Pope was tested at the Casa Santa Marta hotel where he lives.

After one of The Vatican’s officials tested positive, The Pope was quickly tested to make sure he is okay. As he does each day, he held his daily morning prayer.

source:businessinsider.com

Read also: What Does Vladimir Putin Know About Coronavirus?

This was his second coronavirus test, after he was checked at the start of March. Back then, he had the usual fly so it was nothing to worry about.

source:businessinsider.com

Read also: Trump Doesn’t Want 350 Million Americans Tested for Coronavirus!

This time however, things were much more serious since a person he could have been in contact with contracted the virus.

 

    1. Michael Jackson Was Afraid Of Coronavirus-like Pandemic – Hence The Mask
    2. Baba Vanga 2020: Did the Blind Prophet Predict Coronavirus?
    3. Here Is What Smokers Should Know About Coronavirus (Video)

What Does Vladimir Putin Know About Coronavirus?

Ivanka’s Children Wash Their Hands With $40 Soap in a...

Ridley Scott Goes All Out And Calls Donald Trump a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
14 − 10 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy