Pope Francis Tested for Coronavirus

Pope Francis’s COVID-19 test came back negative, meaning he has not been infected with coronavirus. The good news came after The Pope was tested at the Casa Santa Marta hotel where he lives.

After one of The Vatican’s officials tested positive, The Pope was quickly tested to make sure he is okay. As he does each day, he held his daily morning prayer.

This was his second coronavirus test, after he was checked at the start of March. Back then, he had the usual fly so it was nothing to worry about.

This time however, things were much more serious since a person he could have been in contact with contracted the virus.