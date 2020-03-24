Baba Vanga 2020: Did the Blind Prophet Predict Coronavirus?

EXPRESS – 03/24/2020: Baba Vanga, who is also known as Balkan Nostradamus, allegedly predicted coronavirus outbreak, back in 1996. Is this possible, read, and find out?



The blind mystic from Bulgaria apparently warned the world of COVID-19 pandemic back in 1996, stating that coronavirus “will be all over us.” Baba Vanga’s real name is Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, and she’s a well-known name in Bulgaria due to her foreseeing abilities, prophecies that came true, and ability to contact spirits.

The coronavirus outbreak started in China last November, but people claim that Baba Vanga predicted this event back in 1996 just before she died aged 84.

Today we have more than 300,000 people infected with this virus, while almost 15,000 already died.

The dailystar.co.uk reported that a woman who spoke with Baba Vanga during the nineties now came out with her prophecies that predicted this pandemic. The woman who claims she heard from Baba Vanga about coronavirus is a 73-years old Neshka Stefanova Robeva.

She claims that the Bulgarian prophet told her that “the corona will be all over us.”

Neshka Stefanova claims: “Aunt Vanga predicted when I visited her years ago: ‘Neshka, the Corona will be all over us.’ I did not realise what those words meant then.”

Ms. Robeva believed that Baba Vanga was talking about Russia, at the time when the two spoke. The word corona means ‘guardianship’ in Bulgarian, and it has something to do with Russian influence in Bulgaria.

Now that the events surrounding coronavirus unfolded, Ms. Robeva realized: “Only now did I realise that it was Chinese flu. May it go away easily.”

Among other things, Baba Vanga also predicted that Barack Obama would become the US President, that Brexit would occur, sinking of the Russian submarine Kursk, and terrorist attacks of 9/11.

Source: express.co.uk