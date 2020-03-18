Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Her Insane Figure in a Leather Jumpsuit

The Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger posted a set of photos on her Instagram profile sending a message about her quarantine time.

The 41-year-old posed in a black leather jumpsuit, which perfectly emphasized her toned body. She paired the jumpsuit that features a V-shaped neckline with leather gloves, bracelets and a choker.

“Practicing social distancing and trying not to touch my face”, she wrote in the caption.

Scherzinger posted a short video too, where she is doing a leg kick while the background changes colors. She had a message for her 4.4 million followers. “Quarantine kickin’ ass. Keep it colorful, clean, and inventive out there y’all”, she wrote on Instagram.

The pictures already have more than 160,000 likes and 1200 comments in which her fans showed their delight with her sizzling update. “Cannot believe you just cured us all”, one of her fans joked. “Amazing Look!”, another one added.

“Catwoman damn guuuuurl”, “So gorgeous I can’t go a few minutes without touching my face”, “So perfect!! Love uuuuuu”, “You’re making me speechless with these pics”, some of the comments read.