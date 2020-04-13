Celebrities

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Have Split?

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

The rumor that the rapper Nicki Minaj has broken up with her husband, Kenneth Petty, is spreading through the media outlets. According to AceShowbiz, the Trinidadian rapper’s marriage isn’t “all sunshine and rainbows” less than a year after their wedding.

Image source: Instagram

They claim that one of Kenneth’s friends revealed the information that the couple separated, but they didn’t state the reason for that decision. Some found a clue in Minaj’s Twitter account, where she is no longer Ms. Petty. She changed it to the title of her latest single.

AceShowbiz claims that nothing has been confirmed yet, but that social media users are more than vocal. “I’m hearing Kenny and Nicki broke up”, one of them said and another added: “Streets saying Nicki and Kenny broke up.. Pinkprint 2 is coming omg periodt”.

View this post on Instagram

My beautiful country 🙏🏾🇹🇹

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

The couple got married in October 2019, but they didn’t have a wedding reception, because they were planning to hold a second and bigger ceremony.

Read Also: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Arrested and Faces up to 10 Years in Prison as a “S*x Offender”

View this post on Instagram

Happy Valentines Day. Photo cred #Gotham

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Arrested and Faces up to 10 Years...

Who Wore It Better – Rihanna or Nicki Minaj?

Nicki Minaj Stuns in a Light Blue Carnival Costume

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
9 × 30 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy