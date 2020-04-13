Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Have Split?

The rumor that the rapper Nicki Minaj has broken up with her husband, Kenneth Petty, is spreading through the media outlets. According to AceShowbiz, the Trinidadian rapper’s marriage isn’t “all sunshine and rainbows” less than a year after their wedding.

They claim that one of Kenneth’s friends revealed the information that the couple separated, but they didn’t state the reason for that decision. Some found a clue in Minaj’s Twitter account, where she is no longer Ms. Petty. She changed it to the title of her latest single.

AceShowbiz claims that nothing has been confirmed yet, but that social media users are more than vocal. “I’m hearing Kenny and Nicki broke up”, one of them said and another added: “Streets saying Nicki and Kenny broke up.. Pinkprint 2 is coming omg periodt”.

The couple got married in October 2019, but they didn’t have a wedding reception, because they were planning to hold a second and bigger ceremony.