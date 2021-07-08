Simon Cowell Calls Police After Finding Suspicious Man Outside His Home

Simon Cowell had another close encounter with a strange man circling around his London mansion. Simon and his family were not on the premises, but many staff members were. A “suspicious character” was loitering around Cowell’s $14 million home, coming and going several times. The 61-year old music producer immediately alarmed cops to check out the surroundings after which they had a little chat about the person evading his property.

An inside source told “The Sun”: “This man could have been a stalker or could have been scoping out his house, as well as others in their neighborhood, as targets for a break-in, so Simon felt it was necessary to have a conversation with the police”. However, the Metropolitan Police later said in the statement regarding the incident that no crime was committed and there won’t be any charges filed. Police officers were seen talking to Cowell, and later leaving the scene.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the entertainment mogul fell victim to home invasions. Back in 2015, Simon Cowell and his family were fast asleep in their home when they were burglarized. Over $1.5 million in valuables were taken during the robbery. Since then, the Cowell family boosted the security in and around the home but that didn’t eliminate Simon’s anxiety.