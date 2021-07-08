Simon Cowell Calls Police After Finding Suspicious Man Outside His Home

Simon Cowell had another close encounter with a strange man circling around his London mansion. Simon and his family were not on the premises, but many staff members were. A “suspicious character” was loitering around Cowell’s $14 million home, coming and going several times. The 61-year old music producer immediately alarmed cops to check out the surroundings after which they had a little chat about the person evading his property.
An inside source told “The Sun”: “This man could have been a stalker or could have been scoping out his house, as well as others in their neighborhood, as targets for a break-in, so Simon felt it was necessary to have a conversation with the police”. However, the Metropolitan Police later said in the statement regarding the incident that no crime was committed and there won’t be any charges filed. Police officers were seen talking to Cowell, and later leaving the scene.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time the entertainment mogul fell victim to home invasions. Back in 2015, Simon Cowell and his family were fast asleep in their home when they were burglarized. Over $1.5 million in valuables were taken during the robbery. Since then, the Cowell family boosted the security in and around the home but that didn’t eliminate Simon’s anxiety.
“What really got to me though was that this guy was walking about in my house when Eric was fast asleep – it doesn’t bear thinking about what could have happened if he had gone into his bedroom, and found him. It is terrifying, and still gives me nightmares”, the music mogul said back in 2017.
Since then, the family upgraded their home with cameras and laser shields covering every corner of the property. New measures included building a panic room inside the home. “I’ve obviously had to massively increase my personal security at home with every mod-con you can imagine, and all this stuff, including a panic room. My house basically looks like something out of ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’. We called in these guys and one of the things they suggested was a baseball bat. I’m not even joking. So I literally have a baseball bat ready to go if anyone comes in”, Cowell said a few years back.
This time it wasn’t anything serious happening, no one broke in, and it’s very possible that some homeless guy was just looking for the shelter. However, Simon is obviously on the edge due to the previous horrible experience and it looks like he’s keeping that bat close.
Celebrities seem to be on burglars’ radars all the time. Many other public figures were robbed, but luckily none of them were hurt. The damage was always measured in dollars, so the celebs quickly made up for it without a hitch. The year 2017 was especially busy for the Beverly Hills police department with so many homeowners calling on being robbed. Some of them were Scott Disick, Kelly Clarkson, Alanis Morrisette, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Kendall Jenner.