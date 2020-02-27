Nicki Minaj Stuns in a Light Blue Carnival Costume

Rapper Nicki Minaj attended the famous Carnival in her native home country of Trinidad. The music superstar opted for a traditional feathered Carnival outfit in light blue, purple, white, and glittery style.

The huge street party is the best place to be during February because, which she is fully aware. Nicki never misses it and this time she came with her husband Kenneth Petty.

The fact Nicki Minaj was born in Trinidad and Tobago is not a widely familiar one. She has lived there during the first five years of her life, in the town of Port of Spain.

Carnival is one of the most important things in this island country, and a time when the residents host and attend festivities full of color, dances, food, and parties. The event precedes the Lent Christian period, and lasts for two days before Ash Wednesday.

The annual festival features limbo contests, calypso music, and incredibly elaborate and stunning costumes especially worn by the ladies.

Nicki, 37, chose a feathery and glittery combo for this year and came ready with her best moves which she showed on her Instagram page where she has more than 111 million followers. She captioned the short video with, “Meet me on Tribe truck right now.”

View this post on Instagram 🇹🇹🙏🏾 meet me on Tribe truck right now 😘🥰♥️ A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Feb 25, 2020 at 8:29am PST



Right now, the post has more than 2 million likes and over 32,000 comments.