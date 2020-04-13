Neymar’s 52-Year-Old Mother Brags About Her 22-Year-Old Bae

Nadine Gonçalves, 52, mother of famous footballer Neymar, 28, posted on Instagram a picture with her 22-year-old boyfriend, Tiago Ramos.

Many followers were shocked by their relationship, considering that Tiago is even younger than Nadine’s son. But what surprised everyone was Neymar’s reaction to her mother’s revelation.

“Be happy, Mom. I love you,” the football player wrote in the comments. His comments soon received over 35,000 likes, and he got numerous praises for his reaction.

Tiago is a gamer and a member of the 4K Easy team that competes in the NFA League, an amateur tournament that serves as an entry into professional competitions. He is also a model.

Ramos posted the same photo as Nadine and wrote “Inexplicable” and put on a heart emoticon.